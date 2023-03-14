Ugg Celebrates International Women’s Month With Donations to Kiva from Its Scrunchita Slides

Ugg is continuing International Women’s Day celebrations this month — coining March as “International Women’s Month” — for a cause.

The comfort-focused shoe brand shared a new post on Instagram today, announcing its latest charitable initiative. Until March 31, the brand will be donating $20 in sales from each pair of its $120 Scunchita slides in the shoe’s vibrant green “Pale Chartreuse” colorway. The aforementioned donations will be given to Kiva — an international nonprofit organization that provides small loans to various entrepreneurs.

The Scrunchita is one of the latest styles in Ugg’s expanding slide repertoire, featuring an EVA foam midsole and outsole topped with a soft sheepskin lining. The style is topped with whimsically wide scrunched and puffed straps crafted from 50% recycled polyester, complete with Ugg-printed graphic elastic straps for a secure finish.

Ugg’s “Pale Chartreuse” Scrunchita slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg’s International Women’s Month initiative follows International Women’s Day on March 8 — a recognized day to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of women across the world. To commemorate the day, nonprofit and charity partnerships and limited-edition products were announced from a range of brands, including Zadig & Voltaire, Mango, Ba&sh, Etam, Blackbough Swim, Sanctuary, Monrow and Frasier Sterling.

The moment marks the latest viral moment for Ugg, whose shoes have been spotted in recent weeks on numerous stars — including Zendaya, Julia Fox, Jonah Hill, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Gigi Hadid. The brand also just released its self-discovery-inspired “Feels Like Ugg” campaign for the spring 2023 season, starring Gabbriette Bechtel, Indy Officinalis, Alexander East, Cailee Grayhorse, Cavier Coleman, Corey Grayhorse, Gage Crismond, Jezz Chung, Marlee Grosher, Sierra Raequel and Mateo Canu.

