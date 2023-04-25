×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tracee Ellis Ross Brightens Up in Yellow Leather Suit & Matching Louboutins

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
View Gallery 45 Images

Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch with her latest outfit post on social media.

On Tuesday, Ross struck a pose on Instagram in a vibrant monochrome outfit. The Golden Globe-winning star’s attire, styled by Karla Welch, featured a bright yellow leather Marni suit. The set featured a matching lapeled blazer and trousers, layered atop a coordinating polka-dotted blouse and sweater. Welch finished Ross’ outfit with a matching Ferragamo handbag, as well as sculpted gold drop earrings.

“GOOD MORNING…oh MARNI how I have waited for you,” Ross captioned her photo.

When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. The actress’ sold-out Hot Chick Sling style featured sunshine-yellow patent leather pumps with sharp pointed toes and curved slingback straps. The set was finished with slick 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles.

Though Ross’ pair is currently sold out, the yellow colorway can still be found retailing for $699 on websites including Gilt.

Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, slingback pumps, slingback heels, yellow heels, yellow pumps, Hot Chick, Hot Chick Sling, patent leather pumps, red soles, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps
Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick Sling pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gilt

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad