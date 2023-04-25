Tracee Ellis Ross Brightens Up in Yellow Leather Suit & Matching Louboutins

Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch with her latest outfit post on social media.

On Tuesday, Ross struck a pose on Instagram in a vibrant monochrome outfit. The Golden Globe-winning star’s attire, styled by Karla Welch, featured a bright yellow leather Marni suit. The set featured a matching lapeled blazer and trousers, layered atop a coordinating polka-dotted blouse and sweater. Welch finished Ross’ outfit with a matching Ferragamo handbag, as well as sculpted gold drop earrings.

“GOOD MORNING…oh MARNI how I have waited for you,” Ross captioned her photo.

When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. The actress’ sold-out Hot Chick Sling style featured sunshine-yellow patent leather pumps with sharp pointed toes and curved slingback straps. The set was finished with slick 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles.

Though Ross’ pair is currently sold out, the yellow colorway can still be found retailing for $699 on websites including Gilt.

Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick Sling pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gilt

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

