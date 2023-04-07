Tracee Ellis Ross Takes on All-White Dressing With Cargo Pants & Matching Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross posted another mirror selfie to her Instagram today, showing off her unique style.

Ross dressed in all white. The “blackish” star wore an abstract t-shirt over a button-down shirt that she coupled with loose cargo-style pants. When it came to accessories, she opted for gold hoop earrings and a floral-printed chain tote by Loewe with a white background to pull it all together.

Tracee Ellis Ross via Instagram CREDIT: Tracee Ellis Ross via Instagram

On her feet, she selected white boots with a retro-style rounded toe. We could not see the heel height, but it is likely it was about 3 inches.

White boots are a fashion trend that has gained popularity in recent years as they can be a versatile addition to any outfit, whether it’s a casual look or something more formal. White boots can be paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, and shorts, making them a versatile option for any occasion. They come in a variety of styles, including ankle boots, mid-calf boots, and knee-high boots and can be made from various materials such as leather, suede or synthetic fabrics.

Tracee Ellis Ross via Instagram CREDIT: Tracee Ellis Ross via Instagram

Ross’s fashion style is centered around having fun with fashion and showcasing her individuality. She is renowned for her bold and eclectic fashion sense, often incorporating bright hues, striking prints, and unconventional silhouettes. Her shoe collection is just as impressive, featuring a variety of footwear styles ranging from pumps to sandals and boots by top brands like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci.

When she’s not wearing heels, the Golden Globe Award winner often completes her looks with an array of sneaker silhouettes, proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways and offering ample inspiration for sneaker outfits.

