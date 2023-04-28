Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Sheer Trend in Bra Top, Ferragamo Skirt & Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Flagship Store Reopening

Tracee Ellis Ross gave monochromatic style a sleek upgrade for Tiffany & Co.’s grand reopening of their New York flagship store on Thursday.

Ross stepped out in style for the star-studded event, donning a full look from Ferragamo’s fall 2023 collection. The Pattern Beauty founder’s look included a sheer turtleneck top that was layered with a plunging bralette and flowy high-waist skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

To further elevate her ensemble, Ross accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a gold choker necklace and statement cuff bracelets. Adding a touch of sophistication to her outfit, the “Black-ish” star carried her must-haves in a black square top handle bag. Ross slicked her curly tresses back into a bun and opted for soft glam with a matte red lip.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Girlfriends” actress slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Ross’ leather style included a sharp, triangular toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a curved stiletto heel.

Tracee Ellis Ross <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Pattern Beauty founder will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

Tracee Ellis Ross <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

