Tracee Ellis Ross Takes a Vacation in Low Rise Slouchy Denim and Puffy Black Slides

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a set of tropical images to her Instagram on Friday. The photos documented Ross‘ ensemble while she enjoyed her vacation. The caption on the post read, “arrived 🌴.”

For her vacation, the “Blackish” star wore a deep blue cropped tank top, which she wore with oversized dark wash denim. On the accessories front, Ross donned large black sunglasses from Saint Laurent with silver logo detailing on the sides.

When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a set of flat slide sandals with black straps on the front.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks. “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

