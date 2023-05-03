Tracee Ellis Ross Means Business in Paper Bag Trousers & Curve Heeled Sandals at Amazon NewFronts 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross gave power dressing a chic upgrade while attending the Amazon NewFronts 2023 in New York on May 1. The Pattern Beauty founder appeared onstage at the David Geffen Hall with Alan Moss the Vice President, Global Advertising of Sales at Amazon.

Ross was sharply outfitted for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a black jumpsuit. The sleeveless garment featured a structured piece that wrapped around one of her shoulders. The style also had two pointy flaps that connected at the front and baggy pleated trousers.

(L-R) Alan Moss and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage at Amazon NewFronts 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 1, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Committing to a sophisticated style moment, the “Black-ish” star opted for minimal accessories. Ross parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low bun. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and a matte red lip.

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage at Amazon NewFronts 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 1, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Rounding out Ross’ look was a pair of pointy white sandals. The sleek silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe, clear see-through uppers and was set on a chunky curved heel.

(L-R) Alan Moss and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage at Amazon NewFronts 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 1, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

