Tom Ford Releases Archive-Inspired Final Collection With Karlie Kloss, Amber Valetta and More

Tom Ford is looking to the past while stepping into the future. The famed designer has officially released his final collection for his namesake brand, as well as a star-studded campaign.

Ford’s fall 2023 line pays tribute to his design legacy since launching his first womenswear collection in 2010, featuring re-issued versions of his favorite looks over the years. Coinciding with the announcement of the collection — fittingly called Tom Ford Archive — is a new video and campaign, shot by longtime Ford collaborator Steven Klein.

The campaign finds a cast including Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls and Caroline Trentini posing and strutting in light-up boxes, wearing a wide array of recreated Ford pieces. As Ford looks on, the encased group begins screaming, collapsing and bursting into tears. In a now-viral moment, Klein pans away to show Ford strolling past the row of boxed models as a farewell tribute to his career and design legacy.

Tom Ford's fall 2023 Tom Ford Archive campaign.

Tom Ford's fall 2023 Tom Ford Archive campaign.

The collection’s womenswear offerings, as previously stated, honor some of Ford’s most famous pieces. Eagle-eyed fashionistas will instantly spot the spring 2020 sculpted pink breastplate and maxi skirt — virally worn by Zendaya and Gwyneth Paltrow — as well as the sheer black lace gown Gigi Hadid wore on his fall 2020 Hollywood runway.

Tom Ford's fall 2023 Tom Ford Archive campaign.

Ford’s spring 2016 multicolored geometric sequined maxi dress, worn by Rihanna on the April 2016 cover of Vogue, also returns in the collection. Fall 2014’s infamous sequined “Tom Ford” football jersey minidress — seen on Beyoncè during her Mrs. Carter Show world tour — also makes an appearance.

Tom Ford's fall 2023 Tom Ford Archive campaign.

Ford’s last shoes also include an array of greatest hits. Notable highlights are the crystal-encrusted yellow leopard-printed slingback heels from his fall 2018 collection. The line also includes the soaring stiletto-heeled gladiator boots, crafted from strappy black leather, that made waves upon their first outing in his spring 2013 runway show.

Tom Ford’s archival collection will arrive in stores and online in fall 2023. The designer’s last campaign and collection follows his brand’s $2.8 billion acquisition by Estée Lauder Companies in November 2022. Ford will remain his label’s creative director until at least 2023.

