Tisha Campbell Discusses Her ‘My Wife and Kids’ Audition in Leather Coat & Green Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tisha Campbell appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” which aired today on Fox.

Campbell sat down with show host Hudson to talk about her lifelong friendship with fellow actress Tichina Arnold and reveals the hilarious story of when Tichina helped her crash the “My Wife and Kids” audition, landing the starring role opposite of Damon Wayans.

For her talk show appearance, the “House Party” actress was dressed brightly in striking light green slacks in a high-waisted baggy style worn with a breezy white and black polka-dotted button-down top tucked in. Overtop her shirt, Campbell wore a cropped black leather jacket with lots of gold hardware and zipper closures.

Tisha Campbell appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

On the accessories front, Campbell stacked on gold pendant necklaces worn with eye-catching rings on every other finger. As for her hair, the “Little Shop of Horrors” star styled her long black tresses parted down the middle and worn in loose curls.

When it came to shoes, Campbell finished her ensemble with a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her pair included bright green suede uppers with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels standing at an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height. The vibrant style provided a vivid base for her ensemble, allowing her trousers and top the spotlight.

Tisha Campbell appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Pumps like Campbell’s like pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Campbell’s, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent months.

Later on in the show, Campbell played “Spill the Tisha,” where Hudson asks her a series of juicy questions.

