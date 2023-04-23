Tinashe Gets Retro with Kaytranda at Coachella 2023 Performance in Lug-Sole Maguire Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Tinashe made a retro appearance onstage during the Coachella 2023 festival’s second weekend.
On Friday, Tinashe arrived onstage during Kaytranada’s set at the Outdoor Theatre, where the pair performed their 2019 song “The Worst In Me.” For the occasion, Tinashe wore a dark and lime green sleeveless crop top, complete with a cable-knit texture for a cozy twist. The piece was paired with light beige drawstring joggers for a casual finish.
Tinashe finished her outfit with a thin gold body chain and layered gold and beaded necklaces. A stack of pearly beaded bracelets, as well as a $20 straw crochet bucket hat from Asos, further added to her ensemble’s beachy, faintly bohemian aesthetic.
Where footwear was concerned, the “2 On” singer finished her outfit with a set of cream boots from Maguire, as seen on Instagram. Her $360 Estrella style featured cream leather uppers with rounded toes, complete with nylon front zippers and soft shearling lining. The handmade style was finished with ridged golden brown rubber Technical Vibram soles, giving it a utilitarian, practical base.
Similar chunky, thick-soled boots were trending from a range of performers during Coachella, including Willow Smith, Billie Eilish and Blackpink’s Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa. The rubber-based silhouette is a current shoe trend from its combat-ready appearance and traction, seen in new styles by Dr. Martens, R13, Vionic and Ash.
Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.
PHOTOS: Discover top performances during Coachella 2023 in the gallery.
About the Author:
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron was an intern and freelance writer for PAPER, The Daily Front Row and Grazia. He previously received a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.
About the Editor:
This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.