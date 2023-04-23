Tinashe Gets Retro with Kaytranda at Coachella 2023 Performance in Lug-Sole Maguire Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinashe made a retro appearance onstage during the Coachella 2023 festival’s second weekend.

On Friday, Tinashe arrived onstage during Kaytranada’s set at the Outdoor Theatre, where the pair performed their 2019 song “The Worst In Me.” For the occasion, Tinashe wore a dark and lime green sleeveless crop top, complete with a cable-knit texture for a cozy twist. The piece was paired with light beige drawstring joggers for a casual finish.

Tinashe performs with Kaytranada at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Tinashe finished her outfit with a thin gold body chain and layered gold and beaded necklaces. A stack of pearly beaded bracelets, as well as a $20 straw crochet bucket hat from Asos, further added to her ensemble’s beachy, faintly bohemian aesthetic.

Tinashe performs with Kaytranda at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Where footwear was concerned, the “2 On” singer finished her outfit with a set of cream boots from Maguire, as seen on Instagram. Her $360 Estrella style featured cream leather uppers with rounded toes, complete with nylon front zippers and soft shearling lining. The handmade style was finished with ridged golden brown rubber Technical Vibram soles, giving it a utilitarian, practical base.

Maguire’s Estrella boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Maguire

Similar chunky, thick-soled boots were trending from a range of performers during Coachella, including Willow Smith, Billie Eilish and Blackpink’s Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa. The rubber-based silhouette is a current shoe trend from its combat-ready appearance and traction, seen in new styles by Dr. Martens, R13, Vionic and Ash.