Cher Reveals Last Gift She Received From Tina Turner: A Pair of Shoes With ‘Big High Heels’

Tina Turner, who died at 83 on Wednesday, had a strong friendship with Cher that last for about 50 years. The two shared the stage with each other multiple times duetting iconic songs like “Shame, Shame, Shame” and “Country Side of Life.” Turner even starred on Cher’s variety show on several occasions during the ‘70s.

To commemorate their friendship, Turner left the “Believe” singer with a parting gift. Cher told MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” that during their last visit, Turner presented her with a pair of shoes. “What kind of shoes? Tina Turner shoes! The big high heels that she just [walked] around in like they were nothing,” she said.

Tina Turner and SInger Cher at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2008 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Although the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer was known for her spiky hair, her glamorous ensembles were just as memorable. She usually took the stage in sparkling dresses embellished with sequins, fringe and lace. The singer favored looks that encompassed metallic leather textures. She often paired her looks with pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals that were supported by a block heel. Her shoe closet was filled with styles from top labels like Christian Louboutin.

Turner had a long-time relationship with her costume designer Bob Mackie who also created looks for stars like Madonna, Diana Ross, and the “Strong Enough” singer.

The “Taking Off” actress created friendships with many notable figures including Oprah Winfrey who since Turner’s announced death on Wednesday has opened up about her last moments with her. The talk show host voiced that she went to visit Turner in the hospital back in 2019. “I expected then that was going to be the last time that I saw her,” she revealed in on “CBS Mornings” on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Tina Turner: Her Most Iconic Outfits Through the Decades