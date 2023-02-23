Tina Lawson Styles Taupe Heels & Chocolate Leather Jumpsuit With Husband Richard Lawson at Humor Mill Awards 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tina Lawson brought romance to the red carpet — with sleek neutrals to boot — for the 2023 Humor Mill Awards.

Lawson hit the red carpet at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, Calif. for the occasion on Tuesday, accompanied by husband Richard Lawson. For the occasion, the mother of Beyoncé wore a deep brown leather jumpsuit. Fitting into the popular chocolate and coffee-toned hues on the market today, Lawson’s ensemble included long legs and sleeves with a vertical buttoned front and attached belt.

Tina Lawson and Richard Lawson attend the 2023 Humor Mill Awards at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Lawson’s husband, Richard, was also neutrally outfitted for the occasion in a black leather blazer, shirt and trousers with lace-up boots.

Lawson completed her outfit with a golden pendant necklace accented by coral beads and a chain tassel, as well as a gold bubble ring and of large brown-rimmed gold hoop earrings. The House of Dereon founder also paired the outfit with Louis Vuitton’s 2015-era Kimono tote bag; her style, which currently retails for $2,545 on resale platforms including Rebag, features paneled monogrammed coated canvas and smooth red leather punctuated by a gold “V” clasp on its front.

Louis Vuitton’s 2015 Kimono tote bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebag

When it came to shoes, Lawson slipped into a pair of platform heels to complete her outfit. The Miss Tina founder’s set included smooth taupe uppers with lightly squared toes and platform soles, appearing to be crafted from glossy patent leather. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen, her shoes were likely finished with thin stiletto or block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, given the styles Lawson has previously worn and current pairs on the market today.

A closer look at Lawson’s platform heels. CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, the “Destiny’s Style” author goes bold. Lawson prefers to wear suits and flowing gowns on the red carpet. For footwear, she can be spotted in towering platform, wedge and peep-toe heels featuring metallic hues or prints, hailing from brands including Alexander McQueen. Lawson is also a renowned figure in the fashion world, having designed all of Destiny’s Child’s costumes during their tenure and later launching fashion brands House of Dereon and Miss Tina in the 2000s.

