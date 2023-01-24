Tilda Swinton Gleams in Smoky Sequins & Bow Pumps at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Tilda Swinton took sharp neutrals to new heights for Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Swinton arrived in a two-toned Chanel outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a dark gray high-collared plaid sequined jacket with black buttons, crafted in the shape of woven tweed. Paired with long black satin trousers, the Oscar-winning actress’ ensemble was finished with a thin ear cuff, delicate gold and diamond necklace and knit star-shaped black Chanel handbag.

Tilda Swinton attends Chanel’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais Ephémère during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Swinton simply completed her outfit with a set of round-toed heels. Thing the Chanel set was hidden beneath her trouser hems, the style included glossy black patent leather capped toes with matte uppers and thick black block heels. A whimsical bow topped each shoe’s ankle strap, layered over fishnet tights for a dynamic finish.

Swinton was one of many celebrities making up a star-studded front row, seated alongside fellow actresses and Chanel muses Marion Cotillard and Carole Bouquet to take in Virginie Viard’s newest collection in its Xavier Veihan-designed set. In fact, Swinton and Cotillard have been longtime industry friends since their 2008 Oscar wins.

(L-R) Carole Bouquet, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton attend Chanel’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais Ephémère during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

