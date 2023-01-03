Tiffany Trump Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Fireworks in Shearling Coat With Mom Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump was bundled up to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana.

As seen on Maples’ Instagram on Sunday morning, Trump posed during fireworks in a new Instagram Reel. Her ensemble included a dark top, appearing to be layered beneath a brown leather coat with a sharp shearling collar. Maples was also outfitted for the occasion in what appeared to be a white long-sleeved dress, accented with thin gold earrings.

“Let your God ideas Light up the world for 2023,” Maples captioned her post. “sending you so much love and joy and true heart happiness.”

Though Trump’s footwear was not visible in the photo, it’s likely she donned a pair of sneakers or flat footwear like espadrilles or flats. The styles are some of her go-to’s for casual occasions, or relaxed ensembles — like when she wore lace-up sneakers to meet Pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife Ifeanyi in Lagos, Nigeria in April 2021.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers, sneakers or flats.

