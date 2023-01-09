Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana.

As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket.

Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples in Montana on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Marla Maples

“Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.”

Both Trump and Maples appeared to slip on pairs of snow boots for their winter excursion; Maples’ were white, while Trump’s appeared to feature a darker black or navy blue hue. Though their silhouettes could not be fully seen, it’s likely they each included rounded toes with ankle or knee-high uppers. Regardless, both of their styles proved practical for combatting the cold outdoor weather

Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples in Montana on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Marla Maples

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers, sneakers or flats.

