Tiffany Haddish Chooses a Sheer Christian Siriano Dress & Metallic Sandals for Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Tiffany Haddish modeled a daring black dress while attending the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

The “Girls Trip” actress opted for Christian Siriano’s Crystal Ribbon satin ruffle gown. The dress comprised a mesh overlay atop a black bralette and intertwined crystal embellishments throughout the garment. The flexuous design at the waistline and the A-line hem of the skirt complemented the gown’s overall aesthetic.

Tiffany Haddish <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Haddish opted for strappy sandals in metallic. Metallic strappy heels are a trendy choice in footwear that has become increasingly popular in recent years. They come in a variety of metallic shades, including gold, silver, rose gold, and bronze. These heels can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any outfit, whether it’s a casual daytime look or a formal evening gown.

Related BTS' Jimin Suits Up in Dior & Chelsea Boots at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Anya Taylor-Joy Channels a Phoenix in Red Feathered Dress & Leather Sandals at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Blake Lively Takes Lux Leather Trend in Brandon Maxwell Coat Dress & Louboutins to Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Haddish is known for her bold and dynamic sense of style, often choosing colorful and eye-catching ensembles for her red-carpet appearances. She loves to mix and match patterns, textures and silhouettes, creating daring and unique outfits that reflect her fun-loving personality. Her fashion choices include tailored suits, statement dresses and playful jumpsuits, often accessorized with bold jewelry and chic heels. Tiffany’s hairstyles are just as diverse, ranging from sleek and sophisticated updos to edgy buzz cuts.

Tiffany Haddish & Katie Couric <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

PHOTOS: Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening