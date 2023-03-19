Tiffany Haddish Pops in Red Cutout Dress and Gold-Dipped Wedges at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez brought head-to-toe glamour to Los Angeles while celebrating her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line’s exclusive new drop with Revolve. The Beverly Hills event featured an equally starry guest list, including Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Milian.

During the occasion on Saturday night, Haddish posed in a ribbed scarlet midi dress. The “Nobody’s Fool” actress‘ style included long sleeves and an ankle-length skirt, sleekly accented with cutout sides. Her vibrant style was paired with several gold rings, as well as sparkling gold hoop earrings and a glittering black clutch.

Tiffany Haddish attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

When it came to shoes, Haddish strapped into a slick pair of new JLO sandals to finish her outfit. Her $145 Jones style featured gleaming gold faux leather uppers, cinched with thin ankle and crossed toe straps. A set of 4-inch triangular wedge heels finished the pair with a sharp, geometric base, further elevating her ensemble’s metallic accents.

A closer look at Haddish’s wedges. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve’s Jones wedge sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Lopez’s soirée was held the same day as the launch of her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection drop. The line— which Lopez also modeled in its accompanying campaign — features an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All are accented by slick detailing perfect for night-out dressing, including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments. Retailing from $145-$275, the first drop is now available on Revolve.com.

(L-R): Christina Milian, Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Chloe Bailey attend the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

For footwear, Haddish regularly wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Rene Caovilla. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers from Gucci, New Balance and Adidas, as well.

