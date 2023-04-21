Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Fashionable Take on Spring Layering in Isabel Marant Sweater & Metallic Pumps

Tia Mowry is making a firm case for spring layering.

In the most fashionable manner, she flaunted Isabel Marant‘s Drussell Mohair sweater on her Instagram story today. The sweater features a tie-and-dye pattern with long sleeves and a crew neckline. The top was coupled with high-waisted shorts that had multiple pockets and a customized fit.

Tia Mowry poses on Instagram. CREDIT: Tia Mowry on Instagram

She brought a futuristic vibe down to her feet with metallic pumps. This pointy pair hoisted her look by at least 4 inches. The metallic pump trend is a popular fashion statement among women’s footwear. Metallic pumps are designed with a shiny, reflective finish that adds a touch of glamour and sophistication to any outfit. They come in various shades, including gold, silver, rose gold and bronze, and can be adorned with embellishments such as rhinestones, glitter and studs.

The versatility of metallic pumps makes them suitable for various occasions, from formal events to casual outings. They can be paired with dresses, skirts, jeans, and even shorts, providing a chic and modern touch to any look.

Mowry’s fashion and style can be described as eclectic and trendy. She often mixes high-end designer pieces with affordable items to create unique and fashionable looks. Her wardrobe includes a variety of styles, from feminine dresses and statement blazers to edgy leather jackets and ripped jeans. She also experiments with different patterns and prints and loves to accessorize with bold jewelry and oversized sunglasses.

