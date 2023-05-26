Tia Mowry Unleashes Her Inner Supermodel, Turning Hallway Into Personal Runway With Miu Miu Pumps & Knee-High Boots

Tia Mowry took to Instagram as she showed off her different moods with a variety of ensembles, turning her hallway into a fashion runway. She captioned the video, “Just me and my moods. Let me know which one y’all like best!”

The “Twitches” star started off the video in a turquoise wrap minidress that featured feather-trimmed cuffs and a sequin-embellished panel along her shoulders.

The actress completed the first look with black crystal-embellished pumps by Miu Miu. The heels featured a pointed toe and a sparkling strap that rested in the middle of her foot. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that had a cushion at the base.

Throughout the rest of the video, Mowry strutted to Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” wearing show-stopping pieces like a metallic cheetah blazer, a corset fringe top and knee-high suede boots. Among the looks were pieces from Roberto Cavalli, Versace and Nervi.

All of Mowry’s looks were created by Judy Kaufman, who can also be credited for the feathered pants and black heels she wore while dancing on her Instagram back in January.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers.

Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: FilmMagic

If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

