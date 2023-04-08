Tia Mowry Is Pretty in Pink Wearing Floral Cardigan and Silver Metallic Pumps

Tia Mowry shared a photo of her outfit on her Instagram Story on Friday.

Pretty in pink, Mowry was neatly outfitted in a light pink cardigan featuring a dainty rose pattern with what looked like crystalized trim that accompanied the button closures. The cozy style was buttoned up and over a plain white T-shirt. On bottom, the cookbook author donned a hot-pink pleated mini skirt. On the accessories front, the “Sister, Sister” star wore gold chain and pendant necklaces stacked up alongside matching bracelets and chain anklets. As for her hair, Mowry wore her dark brown tresses straightened and parted down the middle.

As for her footwear, Mowry stepped into metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes and an appealing reflective sheen. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by 3- to 4-inch stiletto heels that literally elevated the “Twitches” actress’ look. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Mowry included, for their endless versatility and walkability.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Takes a Vacation in Low Rise Slouchy Denim and Puffy Black Slides Sofia Vergara Hangs With Her Family in Floral Body-Con Dress with Clear Platform Heels Jennifer Lopez Teases Track from Upcoming Album 'This Is Me...Now' in Fur Coat and Chunky White Sneakers

Tia Mowry via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Instagram

Pumps like Mowry’s pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Mowry, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn similarly sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent months.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.