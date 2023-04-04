Tia Mowry Mixes Metallics in Golden Cargo Pants & Silver Pointed-Toe Pumps

Tia Mowry shared a snapshot of her outfit, posing for a short video which was posted to her Instagram today.

The clip saw the “Twitches” actress outfitted in a shiny pair of gilded cargo pants in a high-waisted style fitted with substantial pockets. On top, Mowry donned a neutral short-sleeved top worn layered underneath a halter-style silver chainmail top. The silver top created a drastic contrast when paired with the golden pants, something

Tia Mowry via her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Mixing metals on the accessory front, Mowry stacked on chunky gold rings, bracelets and a watch worn with large silver hoops. As for her hair, the former Disney Channel star gathered her dark tresses up into a slicked-back high ponytail.

As for her footwear, the cookbook author stepped out in metallic silver pumps that matched the metallic tones in her look. The shoes were fitted with impressive pointed toes like knives and an appealing reflective sheen. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by what appeared to be 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that literally elevated the actress’ look to new heights.

Tia Mowry leaves a gym on March 28, 2023, in Studio City, Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

In a similarly dressy style, Mowry rang in spring on her Instagram on April 3 wearing a flouncy lavender corseted midi dress with strappy white peep-toe sandal heels.

