Tia Mowry Sends a Stylish Message to Her ‘Haters’ in Denim Miniskirt & Blue Pointed-Toe Pumps

Tia Mowry mastered the art of being unbothered in a post made to her Instagram today.

The video was posted along with a lengthy caption summarizing Mowry’s feelings about receiving hate. A section of the caption briefly read, “The older I get, the more I’m learning to not be a people pleaser. I’m realizing that walking in my authenticity is all that matters to me, but with that, comes the opinions of other people.”

The video saw the “Twitches” star clad in a graphic puffed sleeve top featuring vibrant floral and fruit motifs with a collared neckline and button closures. The voluminous top was worn tucked into a high-waisted and pleated denim miniskirt that gave her look a preppy vibe.

As usual, Mowry accessorized her ensemble with a plethora of gold jewelry including large hoop earrings and bracelets stacked up high on her wrists. The cookbook author’s hair was worn parted down the middle in sleek waves that worked to frame her features.

On the footwear front, Mowry flattered her feet in bright cobalt blue pointed-toe pumps. The vibrant pair was comprised of knife-like pointed toes with textural suede uppers and a sturdy walkable construction all sat atop 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, offering the thespian a conservative boost in height. Pointed pumps, in a multitude of shades, are a mainstay style in Mowry’s wardrobe, making appearances in a plethora of her looks over the years.

Tia’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

