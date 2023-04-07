Tia Mowry Goes Wild on Walmart in Leopard-Print Minidress & Boots

Tia Mowry visited a Walmart store to see her 4U by Tia Mowry haircare display. The “Sister, Sister” dressed up in a chic ensemble with a wild flair.

As the creative director and founder of the beauty brand, she says, “We started 4U to take the guesswork out of curl care. Our job is to make your natural hair journey truly your own.”

The actress and entrepreneur slipped on a leopard-print minidress full of movement. Designed with no sleeves and ties at the center, this dress is simply a dream. She accessorized with gold bracelets and hoop earrings.

On her feet, she strapped on a pair of glossy black ankle boots with striking stiletto heels. The pair elevated her look by at least 4 inches. These boots come in a variety of styles, from flat and casual to heeled and dressy, and can be worn with a wide range of outfits.

Mowry displays a diverse range of shoe styles, varying from elegant to playful. The performer frequently opts for strappy sandals for casual events or evenings out, along with sophisticated pointed-toe pumps from notable brands such as Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin and budget-friendly labels like Steve Madden and Topshop. Besides heels, she has been seen in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers for her downtime over the years.

Tia Mowry attends the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Sister Sister” alum’s fashion and style are often described as casual yet chic, with a touch of bohemian flair. She is known for her effortless and comfortable outfits that incorporate both classic and trendy pieces. Some of her fashion choices include relaxed silhouettes, bold prints and colors, Bohemian accessories, and classic staples. Overall, Tia Mowry’s fashion and style is comfortable, playful and versatile, reflecting her laid-back personality and love of mixing and matching different pieces.

