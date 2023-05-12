Tia Mowry Embraces Y2K Style in Baggy Denim, Leather Blazer & Pointy Pumps

Tia Mowry went Y2K style in her latest Instagram post.

The actress, who is best known for her role in the hit TV show “Sister Sister,” wore a lux leather blazer. She elevated her look by pairing the blazer with a sleek black top that complemented the jacket’s rugged texture. To complete her outfit, the actress chose a pair of denim pants with a cargo-style design that added a utilitarian touch to her overall ensemble.

Tia Mowry on Instagram. CREDIT: Tia Mowry on Instagram

The combination of leather and cargo-style denim exuded a chic and daring vibe that perfectly matched the actress’s bold and confident personality.

When it came to footwear, the mommy mogul opted for pointy pumps. A pointed-toe pump is a timeless shape that imparts a refined touch to any outfit. The style has experienced a surge in popularity during the recent high heel renaissance, with brands like Amina Muaddi, Schutz and Steve Madden. In addition to Mowry, other celebrities, including Zendaya and Britney Spears, have opted for classic pumps to add the perfect finishing touch to their ensembles.

Tia Mowry on Instagram.

Mowry has gained recognition for her envy-inspiring shoe collection. On days when she’s taking it easy in sweatpants or focusing on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” she typically selects traditional options like autumnal ankle boots or pristine white sneakers. However, when attending red-carpet events, the actress prefers to adorn her feet with lavish pumps, such as crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots.

Mowry has also been spotted wearing reasonably priced footwear from brands like Nike and Dr. Martens, as well as designer labels including Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years