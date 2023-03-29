Tia Mowry Twins With Daughter Cairo in Pink Leggings & Sneakers

Tia Mowry showed off her best dance moves along with her daughter Cairo in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday inspired by a kids’ show titled “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes.”

The clip saw Mowry and her 4-year-old dressed up like the main character Kiya, a dancing ninja. For their dance-off, Mowry and Cairo twinned in hot pink leggings worn with plain. black tops.

The cookbook author differed from her daughter in that she didn’t wear a pink tutu. Instead, Mowry embodied the character in another way, wearing black leather fingerless gloves worn with a shiny hot pink sequined headband. The former Disney Channel star styled her hair up in space buns and finished off her look with a variety of shiny gold accessories.

Mowry traded in beloved heels for something more casual, popping on a pair of white On Cloud sneakers. The “Twitches” star is known for her impeccable shoe style, wearing everything from sky-high platforms to sneakers much like these ones. Her daughter wore black and white high-top Converse sneakers, completing her look.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

