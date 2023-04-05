Tia Mowry Embraces ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Casual Style With Denim Shirt & Converse Sneakers

Tia Mowry posed for another mirror selfie in her closet. This time, the “Sister, Sister” actress took a casual approach to dressing, while embracing the “no-pants” trend.
As seen on her Instagram Story today, Mowry posed in an oversized denim shirt. The light wash garment featured a collared neckline and nifty deep front-facing pockets. Mowry accessorized her simple ensemble with plenty of gold jewelry including a bunch of bracelets and rings.
The photo also featured a message of self-love written by the “Twitches” star in markers on her mirror that read, “I Love Myself.”
The “no-pants” trend peaked in 2018 with Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embracing the style ubiquitously on the streets. The trend is now making a revival, as seen recently in outfits by Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot and other stars.
When it came to footwear, Mowry’s outfit was casually complete with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured rounded low-top black canvas uppers, fastened in place with white laces.
Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a relaxed base, adding an effortlessly walkable and nonchalant finish to Mowry’s ensemble in the process.
Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.
In a more glamorous style, Mowry took a video for her Instagram. The clip saw the “Twitches” actress outfitted in a shiny pair of gilded cargo pants in a high-waisted style fitted with substantial pockets. On top, Mowry donned a neutral short-sleeved top worn layered underneath a silver chainmail top. For footwear, Mowry wore silver pumps that matched the metallic tones in her look.