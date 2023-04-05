Tia Mowry Embraces ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Casual Style With Denim Shirt & Converse Sneakers

Tia Mowry posed for another mirror selfie in her closet. This time, the “Sister, Sister” actress took a casual approach to dressing, while embracing the “no-pants” trend.

As seen on her Instagram Story today, Mowry posed in an oversized denim shirt. The light wash garment featured a collared neckline and nifty deep front-facing pockets. Mowry accessorized her simple ensemble with plenty of gold jewelry including a bunch of bracelets and rings.

The photo also featured a message of self-love written by the “Twitches” star in markers on her mirror that read, “I Love Myself.”

Tia Mowry taking a selfie for her Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

The “no-pants” trend peaked in 2018 with Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embracing the style ubiquitously on the streets. The trend is now making a revival, as seen recently in outfits by Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot and other stars.

When it came to footwear, Mowry’s outfit was casually complete with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured rounded low-top black canvas uppers, fastened in place with white laces.

Tia Mowry taking a selfie for her Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a relaxed base, adding an effortlessly walkable and nonchalant finish to Mowry’s ensemble in the process.

Converse “Chuck Taylor All Star Classic” sneakers in black and white. CREDIT: via Saks Fifth Ave.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

In a more glamorous style, Mowry took a video for her Instagram. The clip saw the “Twitches” actress outfitted in a shiny pair of gilded cargo pants in a high-waisted style fitted with substantial pockets. On top, Mowry donned a neutral short-sleeved top worn layered underneath a silver chainmail top. For footwear, Mowry wore silver pumps that matched the metallic tones in her look.

