×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tia Mowry Embraces ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Casual Style With Denim Shirt & Converse Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland
Showtime’s FYC Premiere For “The First Lady”, 2022
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Premiere, 2021
The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala, 2021
Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon, 2021
View Gallery 20 Images

Tia Mowry posed for another mirror selfie in her closet. This time, the “Sister, Sister” actress took a casual approach to dressing, while embracing the “no-pants” trend.

As seen on her Instagram Story today, Mowry posed in an oversized denim shirt. The light wash garment featured a collared neckline and nifty deep front-facing pockets. Mowry accessorized her simple ensemble with plenty of gold jewelry including a bunch of bracelets and rings.

The photo also featured a message of self-love written by the “Twitches” star in markers on her mirror that read, “I Love Myself.”

Tia Mowry taking a selfie for her Instagram story.
Tia Mowry taking a selfie for her Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram

The “no-pants” trend peaked in 2018 with Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embracing the style ubiquitously on the streets. The trend is now making a revival, as seen recently in outfits by Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot and other stars.

Related

Dua Lipa Models for YSL Beauty in Lux Leather Trousers, Bra Top & Black Pumps in Morocco

Gwen Stefani Gets Ready for Easter in Comfy Clothes & Bunny Slippers

Tia Mowry Mixes Metallics in Golden Cargo Pants & Silver Pointed-Toe Pumps

When it came to footwear, Mowry’s outfit was casually complete with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured rounded low-top black canvas uppers, fastened in place with white laces.

Tia Mowry taking a selfie for her Instagram story.
Tia Mowry taking a selfie for her Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram

Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a relaxed base, adding an effortlessly walkable and nonchalant finish to Mowry’s ensemble in the process.

Converse "Chuck Taylor All Star Classic" sneakers in black and white.
Converse “Chuck Taylor All Star Classic” sneakers in black and white.
CREDIT: via Saks Fifth Ave.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

In a more glamorous style, Mowry took a video for her Instagram. The clip saw the “Twitches” actress outfitted in a shiny pair of gilded cargo pants in a high-waisted style fitted with substantial pockets. On top, Mowry donned a neutral short-sleeved top worn layered underneath a silver chainmail top. For footwear, Mowry wore silver pumps that matched the metallic tones in her look.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad