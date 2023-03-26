Tia Mowry Goes Dark in All-Black Jacket, Leggings and Prada Bag with Sneakers in Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Tia Mowry was sharply outfitted while out in Los Angeles this week
On Sunday, the a new Instagram post on Sunday, Mowry strolled through the city in a sharp monochrome ensemble. The “Twitches” star‘s all-black outfit featured a tank top and matching leggings, layered beneath a paneled nylon windbreaker. For a practical spin, she paired her athleisure with rounded black sunglasses, as well as a black nylon version of Prada’s $1,590 Re-Edition belt bag .
The “Miracle in Motor City” actress also opted to accessorize her outfit with a range of gold jewelry, including a thin paperclip chain necklace, large hoop earrings and layered beaded bracelets, as well as two beaded anklets and a thin red string bracelet.
When it came to shoes, Mowry completed her outfit with a set of matching black sneakers. Her matte pair featured rounded toes with paneled uppers and thin laces. Translucent ridged black rubber soles finished the pair with a modern base, emphasizing her outfit’s athletic nature while remaining sleek and monochrome.
Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.
