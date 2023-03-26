Tia Mowry Goes Dark in All-Black Jacket, Leggings and Prada Bag with Sneakers in Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry was sharply outfitted while out in Los Angeles this week

On Sunday, the a new Instagram post on Sunday, Mowry strolled through the city in a sharp monochrome ensemble. The “Twitches” star‘s all-black outfit featured a tank top and matching leggings, layered beneath a paneled nylon windbreaker. For a practical spin, she paired her athleisure with rounded black sunglasses, as well as a black nylon version of Prada’s $1,590 Re-Edition belt bag .

Tia Mowry strolls in Los Angeles on March 24, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Miracle in Motor City” actress also opted to accessorize her outfit with a range of gold jewelry, including a thin paperclip chain necklace, large hoop earrings and layered beaded bracelets, as well as two beaded anklets and a thin red string bracelet.

Tia Mowry strolls in Los Angeles on March 24, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Mowry completed her outfit with a set of matching black sneakers. Her matte pair featured rounded toes with paneled uppers and thin laces. Translucent ridged black rubber soles finished the pair with a modern base, emphasizing her outfit’s athletic nature while remaining sleek and monochrome.

A closer look at Mowry’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

