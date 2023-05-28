Tia Mowry Effortlessly Spritzes 4U by Tia Hair Mist in Double Denim and Slick Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry brought sharp style to her latest 4U by Tia haircare release.

On Sunday, Mowry shared a new Instagram post promoting her brand’s newest product: the $11 Curl Refresher mist, a rosemary-infused spray designed to moisturize the scalp and enhance one’s natural curls. In the clip, the “Twitches” star can be seen spritzing the spray while waking up in green striped pajamas, later reapplying it while leaving home for the day in a blue denim jacket and matching miniskirt — both trimmed with sparkling crystal-lined buttons.

The “Miracle in Motor City” actress finished her denim outfit with a white T-shirt and thin gold hoop earrings for a simple accent, further elevated with matching gold rings, a pendant necklace and watch. Her attire was complete with a set of pale pink pointed-toe sandals, sleekly finished with thin ankle straps, clear vinyl toe straps and thin stiletto heels for a dynamic daytime shoe choice.

The clip was finished with Mowry spritzing her hair after a jump rope workout, wearing a retro-inspired white windbreaker and matching shorts with high-top Nike sneakers. The matching set followed a similar ethos Mowry uses when dressing for athletic activities, often including matching or monochrome outfits and sneakers.

Tia Mowry out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

