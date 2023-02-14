×
Teyana Taylor Goes Red-Hot in Dramatic Leather Coat & Pointy Shoes at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce
Teyana Taylor made a fiery statement in the front row for LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show.

Taylor arrived for the occasion — held in the Rainbow Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week — on Monday night with Stefon Diggs, wearing a full ensemble from Smith’s fall 2022 collection.

The “WTP” singer’s outfit featured a warm brown patchwork leather crop top with a folded neckline, as well as a matching set of wide-leg trousers. Each was accented with gleaming silver zipper trim for a grungy biker finish. Layered atop Taylor’s outfit was Smith’s large ruby-red leather coat, accented by a pointed collar and trim crafted from dyed shearling.

Teyana Taylor, Stefon Diggs, coat, red coat, crop top, pants, leather pants, brown pants, boots, LaQuan Smith, NYFW, New York City, New York Fashion Week, front row, runway show
Teyana Taylor and Stefon Diggs attend LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Rainbow Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Her accessories included a gleaming oversized gold chain-link necklace, as well as large transparent red shield sunglasses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Teyana Taylor and Stephon Diggs attend the front row for LaQuan Smith during New York Fashion Week: The Shows attends the Asia Fashion Collective show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
A closer look at Teyana Taylor’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Though her footwear was less visible due to the outfit’s length, Taylor’s shoes appeared to take the form of a pair of pointed-toe leather shoes, with a checkered print faded across their uppers for an edgy finish.

Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, LaQuan Smith, NYFW, New York City, New York Fashion Week, front row, runway show
(L-R): Lil Nas X and Teyana Taylor attend LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Rainbow Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Amanda Jones

LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Rainbow Room in midtown in New York City, the occasion featured a cocktail hour hosted with Crown Royal, followed by the show itself. The show — featuring makeup by Huda Beauty and Smith’s first forays into menswear — also included a star-studded front row, attended by Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Fern Mallis, Teyana Taylor, Bethann Hardison, Coco Rocha, Duckie Thot, Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don.

Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Stefon Diggs, LaQuan Smith, NYFW, New York City, New York Fashion Week, front row, runway show
(L-R): Briana Andalore, Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Stefon Diggs attend LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Rainbow Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Amanda Jones

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

