All of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Era Looks, from Bejeweled Dresses to High-Shine Heels

Taylor Swift is back — and with her return comes a new fashion era.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is known for her distinctive aesthetic changes each album cycle, and her tenth — “Midnights” — is no exception. However, with her upcoming “Eras” tour promoting music from her previous six records, Taylor’s new image blends a mix of her past with a decidedly glamorous present, thanks to a mix of brands and her penchant for a sparkly statement.

With the alternative pop-infused “Midnights” and its core hues of lavender, blue and maroon, Swift isn’t without an aesthetically specific color scheme in tow. Emphasizing this are a bounty of gold and silver hues, as well as a hefty dose of sparkle, curated by longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer. Swift’s new glitz comes from an array of embellished, glittering outfits by brands including Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli and The Blonds, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura heels, and an array of eye-watering jewelry from the likes of Lorraine Schwartz, Delfina Delettrez and Ananya.

As these things often do, Swift’s new era began with a change of dress. The particular dress she wore — on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMA’s — hailed from Oscar de la Renta, featuring an array of draped crystal strands layered atop a sheer base (the Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim-designed piece was also spotted in the finale of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl”). Falconer paired the statement piece with equally shiny silver Christian Louboutin sandals, as well as diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Swift brought a darker tone to her hometown of Nashville for the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, hitting the red carpet in an asymmetric slit, cutout and one-sleeved Michael Kors dress. Coated in gleaming black sequins, the piece was further accentuated with embellished Aquazzura sandals, Rahaminov Diamonds earrings and layered Djula and De Beers rings.

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

While onstage at the American Music Awards in Nov. 2022, Swift glittered again in a shimmering gold jumpsuit by The Blonds — complete with a disco-worthy coating of gold crystals. Further chine came from gold Giuseppe Zanotti heels, as well as an array of gleaming diamond jewelry from Cathy Waterman, Anita Ko, White Space, Natasha Schweitzer, Delfina Delettrez, Alzain, Djula, Nouvel Heritage, Vram, Dana Rebecca and Levian.

Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Swift’s most viral “Midnights” look to date debuted shortly before she won four trophies at the 2023 Grammy Awards. For the occasion, the musician wore a deep, midnight-blue crop top and maxi skirt by Roberto Cavalli. The beaded Fausto Puglisi creation was boosted with a hidden set of Giuseppe Zanotti heels, as well as massive diamond and stone Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings for a “bejeweled” finish.

Taylor Swift at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

