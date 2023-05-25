Taylor Swift Gets Breezy in All-White Summer Look With Polo Ralph Lauren’s Bustier Top & Flat Sandals

Taylor Swift brought minimalist summer style to her latest outing in New York City.
While arriving to Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Thursday morning, Swift wore a matching white outfit from Polo Ralph Lauren. As identified by fashion watchdog account XOXO Poship Girl, Swift’s attire featured a $248 linen bustier and matching $498 A-line midi skirt, each accented with delicate eyelet holes for a romantically feminine flourish.
Swift’s outing follows her announcement this month that her next album, “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) — a re-recording of her 2010 country album “Speak Now” — will be released on July 7. The musician broke the news herself while performing onstage in Nashville, Tennessee during a sold-out show of her current “Eras” tour.
When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.
PHOTOS: Discover Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” era outfits in the gallery.