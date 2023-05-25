Taylor Swift Gets Breezy in All-White Summer Look With Polo Ralph Lauren’s Bustier Top & Flat Sandals

Taylor Swift brought minimalist summer style to her latest outing in New York City.

While arriving to Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Thursday morning, Swift wore a matching white outfit from Polo Ralph Lauren. As identified by fashion watchdog account XOXO Poship Girl, Swift’s attire featured a $248 linen bustier and matching $498 A-line midi skirt, each accented with delicate eyelet holes for a romantically feminine flourish.

Taylor Swift arrives at Electric Lady Studios in NEW YORK, New York on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

The “Karma” musician smoothly accessorized her outfit with a deep red lip, pale blue manicure and gold charm bracelet, as well as a pair of gleaming blue jewel drop earrings. Her outfit also included a chic spin from Mansur Gavriel’s $934 (previously $1,130) M-Frame handbag : a smooth brown leather shoulder bag with a pointed flap-style silhouette and adjustable shoulder strap.

When it came to footwear, Swift strapped into a pair of flat sandals to finish her outfit. The “Antihero” singer’s style featured pale tan ankle and toe straps, as well as thin rounded soles. The set, which provided a smooth complement to her outfit’s neutral palette, was complete with faintly uplifted footbeds for a comfortable, lightweight twist.

A closer look at Swift’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Related Ralph Lauren Tops Profit Estimates as Its Consumers Continue to Spend Taylor Swift Laces On The Row's Ballet Sneakers, Free People's 'Heartbreaker' Skort & NYU Sweatshirt With Matty Healy in NYC Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Era Style: Sparkly Dresses, Sky-High Heels and More

Swift’s outing follows her announcement this month that her next album, “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) — a re-recording of her 2010 country album “Speak Now” — will be released on July 7. The musician broke the news herself while performing onstage in Nashville, Tennessee during a sold-out show of her current “Eras” tour.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.

PHOTOS: Discover Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” era outfits in the gallery.