Taylor Swift Fans Go Viral With Eras Tour Outfit Ideas Trending on TikTok

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour debuted last Friday in Glendale, Ariz., with a three-hour concert featuring 44 songs from her career. The singer took the stage modeling different outfits from Carolina Herrera, Roberto Cavalli, Oscar de la Renta, Alberta Ferretti and more, with shoes by Christian Louboutin. Trying to channel her fashion energy, Swift’s fans are taking over TikTok with a question: What to wear for an Eras Tour concert?

In spite of this dilemma, fans are sharing potential looks for the big day inspired by their favorite country-turned-pop star, and in turn, asking fellow Swifties what outfits they like best. This trend has become increasingly popular among fans, offering them an interactive frame of reference when choosing an outfit for the concert. Videos under the tag Eras Outfits Ideas accumulated over 216.8M views on the platform so far.

TikToker @celestegibbs_ posted a short video showing off four different looks with the caption “Help! I love them all.” The Swift fan donned a colorful array of dresses adorned with sequins and faux feathers featuring halter and low-back cuts perfect for dancing in. Each dress vaguely recalled Swift’s many album eras, mimicking the theme of the concert. Modeled alongside each dress was a pair of white knee-high cowboy boots and contrasting black platform boots.

Another Swiftie named @alecksis13 directly channeled Swift, wearing copies of looks from the star’s past and present. The video began with the TikToker dressed in a white dress and cowboy boots, mimicking a look from Swift’s debut album aptly named “Taylor Swift.” The video transitioned to the fan dressed in looks from Swift’s “Red” and “1989” eras, along with a look from a 2019 AMA performance for “Lover.” Finally, the fan wore a dress similar to one Swift wore during her “Midnight’s” era.

Fans are also making specific videos for every album released by the singer, including “Speak Now” and “Lover.”

The Eras Tour is the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Having not toured for her studio albums “Lover,” “Folklore” and “Evermore” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift is embarking on the Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her latest, “Midnights.” The tour began March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. and will continue in 20 cities until Aug. 9th in Inglewood, Calif.

