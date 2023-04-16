Taylor Swift’s New Looks for The Eras Tour Include an Ethereal Floral Dress & Louboutin Boots

Taylor Swift took the stage once again in a whole host of new looks for the Tampa, Fla., leg of her The Eras tour this weekend.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress dazzled fans in a brand new dress while performing her beloved song “Enchanted” from her album “Speak Now” on Thursday.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. CREDIT: Photo by Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management

The champagne-colored gown was sweeping, long sleeve and floor-length. The piece was heavily rhinestoned, giving it a high-shine effect, and also featured a variety of cream-colored floral appliques that gave the gown a dainty quality.

During the “Folklore” section of the show, Swift debuted another new look while performing “The 1.” Swift started off the section by twirling before announcing, “I got a new dress tonight do you like it?.” The dress in question was a forest green shade with leafy rhinestone appliques on the bodice and on the midsection surrounding a large circular cutout. The garment also featured cape detailing that cascaded down her shoulders.

Related Stephen A. Smith Reviews NBA Players' Fashion Style on 'Jennifer Hudson' & Gives Credit to Russell Westbrook & Kyle Kuzma for 'Trying' Sofia Vergara Slips on Metallic Louboutins With Ruffled Top & Distressed Jeans for 'America's Got Talent' Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Delivers Chic Glamour in Feathered Minidress & Sparkly Pumps at Variety's Power of Women 2023

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. CREDIT: Photo by Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management

Channeling her “1989” era, Swift donned a bright orange beaded two-piece akin to the pieces the starlet wore for her previous “1989” and “Midnights” sections made by Roberto Cavalli. The look was comprised of a cropped top and a matching beaded miniskirt. For footwear, Swift wore orange bedazzled booties from Christian Louboutin.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. CREDIT: Photo by Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management

The Eras Tour is the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Having not toured for her studio albums “Lover,” “Folklore” and “Evermore” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift is embarking on the Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her latest, “Midnights.” The tour began March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. and will continue in 20 cities until Aug. 9th in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: See all of Taylor Swift’s best looks from her “Midnights” era.