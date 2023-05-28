Taylor Swift Sparkles in Bejeweled Versace Bodysuit and Christian Louboutin Boots on Her ‘Eras’ Tour

Taylor Swift was fully bejeweled for her latest “Eras” tour performance.

While onstage at the first night of her three-night tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Swift opened her concert with her “Lover” era in a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit. Designed by Donatella Versace with stylist Joseph Cassell, her one-piece attire featured an ombré gold, pink and purple palette with allover crystals — all aligned to form the illusion of a corseted silhouette.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

For added flair, Swift’s outfit was trimmed with shimmering purple and pink palette sequins and sparkling purple tasseled fringe, which Cassell strategically accented with nude fishnet tights and a butterfly-embellished gold necklace from Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection with Dua Lipa. The outfit was also complete with a custom pair of pointed Christian Louboutin boots with knee-high shafts and thin heels, also coated in sparkling ombré gold and purple crystals for a monochrome look. The attire was notably the latest variation of an embellished jumpsuit and Louboutin boots that Swift has opened each of her tour shows with; in fact, she also wore the same bodysuit with a different pair of silver Louboutin boots during her Saturday performance.

A closer look at Swift’s custom Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift also revealed another iteration of her themed tour wardrobe on Friday, wearing a shimmering gold minidress crafted with layers of sparkly beaded fringe during her “Fearless” era section. Similar to her performance attire from the original album’s 2008 and 2009 concerts, Swift paired the metallic dress with a pair of knee-high boots — though this set, which also hailed from Louboutin, featured matching gold uppers covered in sparkly crystals.

Related Tia Mowry Unleashes Her Inner Supermodel, Turning Hallway Into Personal Runway With Miu Miu Pumps & Knee-High Boots Taylor Swift Masters All-White Summer Style in Polo Ralph Lauren's Breezy Bustier Top & Flat Sandals Legendary Musician Tina Turner Dies at 83

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In one of the “Eras” tour’s most viral moments to-date, Swift has also introduced Ice Spice onstage while the duo performs their remix of Swift’s song “Karma” — which went viral upon its announcement this week. For the closing number, Swift wore a deep indigo beaded, sequined and crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad bodysuit with matching heeled Louboutin boots. Ice Spice, meanwhile, opted for a daring sheer black catsuit with sparkly feather accents and embellished paneling, paired with black suede platform boots — as seen in the duo’s Saturday night performance.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s “Eras” national tour supports the musician’s eighth album, “Midnights” — as well as the ten “eras” of albums she’s released over the course of her career. Held from March 17 to August 9, the sold-out concert series features shows in cities including Nashville, Seattle, East Rutherford and Glendale, with opening acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Gracie Abrams and Gayle. Swift’s “Eras” tour has also featured a variety of “surprise song” performances, special guests — including Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff — and numerous themed onstage outfits from brands including Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti, Etro and Roberto Cavalli.

PHOTOS: Discover Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” era outfits in the gallery.