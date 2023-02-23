Taylor Russell Pops in Loewe’s Viral Red 3D Pumps for Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Russell is continuing her journey as a muse for Jonathan Anderson — this time, in his spring 2023 campaign for Loewe.

Shot by David Sims, Russell poses in the campaign in a full Loewe outfit. The “Bones And All” actress‘ ensemble, as seen on Instagram, features a silky black top and leather skirt atop sheer black tights. Finishing her ensemble is a sculpted gold bangle, as well as the Spanish brand’s light yellow leather Paseo handbag.

When it comes to shoes, Russell’s heels made a bold statement: a pair of glossy red pointed-toe pumps, crafted from smooth vinyl. However, the $790 Comic Chunky style isn’t just punchy from its tone, or 3.5-inch heel height. Its’ exaggerated, puffed shape is also one to note, as the pair originally went viral in Loewe’s spring 2023 fashion show for their resemblance to plastic dolls’ shoes.

Loewe’s Comic Chunky pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Another shot for the campaign finds Russell posing in a 3D red and green laceleaf-shaped top, complete with high-waisted pink shorts, a blue leather Paseo bag and black pumps with sculpted heels.

Taylor Russell stars in Loewe’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: David Sims/ Courtesy of Loewe

Russell is becoming a top figure to watch in the fashion world. Since her breakout in 2022’s “Bones And All,” the actress has become a muse to designers including Jonathan Anderson and Daniel Roseberry and has attended fashion shows for brands including Loewe, Chanel and Prada.

PHOTOS: Discover Loewe’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.