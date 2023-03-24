Taraji P Henson Channels Cardi B in BDSM-Inspired Leather Corset & Ankle Boots on ‘That’s My Jam’

Taraji P. Henson joined Jimmy Fallon along with Quinta Brunson, John Stamos, and Craig Robinson for a fun game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on “That’s My Jam.” During the episode, which airs Tuesday on NBC, the actress did a rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” in Cardi B style.

Taraji P. Henson on “That’s My Jam” with John Stamos, Quinta Brunson and Craig Robinson. CREDIT: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

For the occasion, Henson slipped on an all-black leather ensemble, with harnesses and silver hardware. The BDSM-inspired look featured a leather corset with rivet pants and coordinating hardware. The straps and rings added the perfect amount of edge to the getup.

Her boho-style knotless braids were styled in a unique updo, while her makeup remained moody but glamorous. She coordinated her jewelry with the hardware of the outfit.

On her feet, she sported black leather ankle booties, complete with a square toe set on a structured block heel totaling at least 4 inches. Leather ankle booties have been a trendy footwear choice for both men and women for many years. They are versatile and comfortable and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Taraji P. Henson on “That’s My Jam” with John Stamos, Quinta Brunson and Craig Robinson. CREDIT: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

When it comes to footwear, Henson has an affinity for stylish pairs. During her Bali trip, she donned a variety of styles, including gladiator and thong sandals. The “Empire” star often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps and is known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots, and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia. Working with her stylist Jason Bolden, they have created stunning looks designed with feathers, pleats, and sparkles featuring cutouts, slits, and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli.

