Taraji P. Henson Fashionably Enjoys Rihanna’s Halftime Show in Blue Louis Vuitton Windbreaker & Archlight Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Taraji P. Henson took a true-blue approach to dressing for the Super Bowl 2023.

On Sunday night, Henson arrived to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., wearing a monochrome blue outfit. As seen on Instagram, her attire prominently featured cobalt and navy blue paneled leggings, as well as a complementary ombre Louis Vuitton windbreaker covered in the brand’s signature “LV” monogram.

Large metallic gold Vuitton shield sunglasses, hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces added a burst of sparkle to her outfit — as well as an embossed monogrammed crossbody bag in dark brown and glossy cream monogrammed leather, also from Vuitton.

“Thanks for the ride to the @badgalriri concert uuuuhhhh errrr I meant #SuperBowl LVII,” Henson humorously captioned her post, mentioning Rihanna’s halftime show performance.

When it came to footwear, Henson laced into a pair of chunky sneakers, also from Vuitton. Her Archlight style — a new shoe design for the house under creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere — featured exaggerated rubber soles with angles arches, rounded toes and long tongues across frosted blue and white uppers. White laces completed the set with a secure finish, providing Henson’s ensemble with a relaxed, comfortable base. Though her style appears to be sold out, Archlight sneakers in various colorways are currently available from $1,210-$1,700 on Vuitton’s website.

Indeed, Rihanna did make a splash at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she performed at the event’s Halftime Show in a red Jonathan Anderson-designed outfit, Alaïa coat and Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers — a moment where she also announced her second pregnancy.

The Super Bowl LVI aired on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a viral halftime show performance by Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during the occasion. The event also featured the national anthem sung by Chris Stapleton, as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

