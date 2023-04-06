Taraji P. Henson Reaches Dramatic Heights in 8-Inch Heels With Faux Fur Dress & Gloves After ‘The View’

Taraji P Henson left the ABC studios after sitting down on “The View” in a stylish getup. The actress is promoting the collaboration between The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she established, and Kate Spade New York. The aim of this partnership is to provide wellness pods to HBCU campuses and benefit over 25,000 Black women across the country.

After her interview, Henson dressed up in a head-to-toe look from Marc Jacobs. The dress, made of luxurious faux-fur fabric, was coupled with an oversized jacket that wrapped around her waist. Straight off the runway, this look was featured in the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Taraji P. Henson seen leaving ABC Studios in New York City in big platform shoes. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA When it came to footwear, she strapped on a towering pair of platforms from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2016 collection.

Taraji P. Henson wearing towering Marc Jacobs shoes. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Jacobs marked the fall 2016 edition of New York Fashion Week by presenting extravagant and larger-than-life outfits complemented by towering platform boots. This pair, specifically, featured a sky-high platform and heel height totaling 8 inches, along with intricate straps sprawling up the shaft.

Taraji P. Henson seen leaving ABC Studios in New York City in big platform shoes. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA The platform heel trend gained popularity in the 1970s with the disco era, and it has since made a comeback in various forms. Platform heels can now be found in a range of styles, from sandals to boots and they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

During her appearance on “The View,” Henson wore a more casual style, with a green sweater that featured a sequined butterfly, and white pants.

Taraji P. Henson on “The View” CREDIT: ABC

Earlier today, Henson was also photographed with another dramatic look. While arriving to ABC Studios, the actress was photographed in an all-black outfit featuring dramatic gloves and glossy pumps.

Taraji P Henson arrives at ABC Studios on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Henson is known for her bold and glamorous sense of style both on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to fashion choices include high-waisted pants, bold prints, and statement accessories. Her style is confident and unapologetically glamorous, as also seen in her footwear choices. From strappy sandals to pointed-toe pumps to sneakers, the “Hidden Figures” actress has a versatile shoe style that ranges from elegant to edgy. She isn’t afraid to take risks with her fashion choices, and her looks often serve as inspiration for women who want to embrace their own unique sense of style.

