SZA Models Skims Bralette & Matching Bikini In ‘Fits Everybody Underwear’ Ad Campaign

SZA stars in the new Skims Fits Everybody Underwear Campaign.

Skims has announced the launch of its latest Fits Everybody Underwear campaign starring Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter SZA.

Launching today, the collection coincides with the final stop of SZA’s sold-out SOS tour at The Forum in Los Angeles tonight. To honor SZA’s successful tour run, the campaign will debut on billboards around The Forum and across the U.S. in addition to launching on digital and social platforms.

SZA stars in the new Skims Fits Everybody Underwear Campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Shot and directed by Greg Swales, the campaign sees SZA posing poetically against a solid white backdrop in size-inclusive buttery-soft pieces from the Fits Everybody underwear collection.

The “Snooze” musician shared her excitement about the campaign in a press release and explained that she was honored to work with a brand that prioritizes inclusivity.

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” said SZA.

Skims continues to align with pop culture moments and solidify the brand as a major player in celebrity casting and marketing with its new Fits Everybody Underwear campaign. Skims partners with talent in a way that allows them to be involved creatively and shine independently.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS.

Skims has a long history of tapping famous faces for its campaigns and collection launches. In the past, Kim Kardashian has brought numerous celebrities along to model for Skims, including La La Anthony, Cassie, Brooke Shields, Paris Jackson, Becky G, Heidi Klum, Tyra Bank and Snoop Dogg. Last month, the shapewear brand released a Valentine’s Day collection, which featured “White Lotus” stars and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco.