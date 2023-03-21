Sydney Sweeney Models Tory Burch’s Logo Mules & Chunky Retro Sneakers in Rome

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciao! Sydney Sweeney stepped out for spring in style this week, courtesy of Tory Burch.

Sweeney is front and center in Burch’s newest campaign series, highlighting her spring 2023 collection. On Instagram, the brand shared a video of Sweeney visiting its Rome boutique, wearing a full Burch outfit: a chocolate-brown tweed jacket and matching miniskirt, layered over a bandeau top.

The “Euphoria” star’s outfit was sharply accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, as well as a multicolored version of Burch’s signature $598 Petite Lee Radziwill handbag, The top-handled style included an expandable silhouette with a buckled front strap, cast in hues of light green, yellow, blue, black and white for a color-blocked statement.

When it came to shoes, Sweeney’s footwear in the campaign was equally chic: a velvety version of Burch’s heeled slip-on mules. Her $239 (previously 398) Eleanor Pavé style featured smooth black velvet uppers, complete with lacquered 2.6-inch kitten heels. The pair was glamorously topped with wide toe straps accented by Burch’s crystal-covered “T” monograms, bringing it a bejeweled finish ideal for versatile day-to-night dressing.

Tory Burch’s Eleanor Pavé mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

However, this wasn’t Sweeney’s only Burch look in Rome. In another clip posted to Instagram this month, the actress wore the brand’s blue short-sleeved top, multicolored striped shirt and sunglasses with a light green version of its top-handled $228 Mini Ella Bio tote. A white wrap bracelet, yellow ring and gold hoop earrings completed Sweeney’s outfit with a retro finish, as well as her footwear of choice: Burch’s $328 Good Luck Tech sneakers, an ivory, green and red mesh and PU version of its popular chunky Good Luck sneaker, which comes in a wide range of colors and materials.

Sweeney — a Tory Burch brand ambassador since April 2022 — has previously also starred in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign, highlighting her popular Miller sandal line. The new Spring 2023 campaign notably follows Burch’s much-discussed fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week, featuring a contemporary, artistic aesthetic shift that’s marking a new era for both the designer and her namesake brand.

