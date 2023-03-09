Sydney Sweeney Takes Tory Burch’s Chic Heeled Loafers to the Streets of Rome in New Spring Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciao! Spring is here, and Sydney Sweeney’s stepping into the season in style — with the blessing of Tory Burch.

Sweeney is front and center in Burch’s newest campaign series, highlighting her spring 2023 collection. On Instagram, the brand’s latest video finds Sweeney living a Rome fantasy, ordering gelato to eat tableside on the cobblestoned streets.

Naturally, the “Euphoria” star is wearing a full Burch outfit: a yellow short-sleeved top, tucked into a complementary yellow, brown and tan plaid miniskirt. The tonal outfit is paired with layers gold bracelets, as well as the designer’s newest handbag: the top-handled $228 Mini Ella Bio tote.

The light green top-handle style, developed with biotechnology company Modern Meadow, is notably crafted with BioFabbrica Bio-Tex — a material sustainably engineered with 64% bio-based materials and non-GMO plant protein.

When it came to shoes, Sweeney’s footwear in the campaign was equally preppy and sharp: a pair of heeled loafers, also by Burch. The square-toed $398 Perrine style featured smooth leather uppers in a light cream hue, complete with matching penny-style straps accented with Burch’s “Double T” logo plates and braided brass rings. The set was finished with 2.17-inch flared brown block heels for added ’70s flair, giving Sweeney’s outfit a dash of nostalgia with a walkable, comfortable height.

Tory Burch’s Perrine heeled loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

However, this isn’t Sweeney’s first jaunt taking the Ella for a spin. In another clip posted to Instagram this month, the actress tapped the handbag to choose which color – green, yellow or pastel purple — she’d carry through Rome, highlighting its whimsical shades.

Sweeney — a Tory Burch brand ambassador since April 2022 — has previously also starred in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign, highlighting her popular Miller sandal line. The new Spring 2023 campaign notably follows Burch’s much-discussed fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week, featuring a contemporary, artistic aesthetic shift that’s marking a new era for both the designer and her namesake brand.

