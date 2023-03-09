×
Sydney Sweeney Takes Tory Burch’s Chic Heeled Loafers to the Streets of Rome in New Spring Campaign

By Aaron Royce
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 – Arrivals
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Ciao! Spring is here, and Sydney Sweeney’s stepping into the season in style — with the blessing of Tory Burch.

Sweeney is front and center in Burch’s newest campaign series, highlighting her spring 2023 collection. On Instagram, the brand’s latest video finds Sweeney living a Rome fantasy, ordering gelato to eat tableside on the cobblestoned streets.

Naturally, the “Euphoria” star is wearing a full Burch outfit: a yellow short-sleeved top, tucked into a complementary yellow, brown and tan plaid miniskirt. The tonal outfit is paired with layers gold bracelets, as well as the designer’s newest handbag: the top-handled $228 Mini Ella Bio tote.

The light green top-handle style, developed with biotechnology company Modern Meadow, is notably crafted with BioFabbrica Bio-Tex — a material sustainably engineered with 64% bio-based materials and non-GMO plant protein.

When it came to shoes, Sweeney’s footwear in the campaign was equally preppy and sharp: a pair of heeled loafers, also by Burch. The square-toed $398 Perrine style featured smooth leather uppers in a light cream hue, complete with matching penny-style straps accented with Burch’s “Double T” logo plates and braided brass rings. The set was finished with 2.17-inch flared brown block heels for added ’70s flair, giving Sweeney’s outfit a dash of nostalgia with a walkable, comfortable height.

Tory Burch’s Perrine heeled loafers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

However, this isn’t Sweeney’s first jaunt taking the Ella for a spin. In another clip posted to Instagram this month, the actress tapped the handbag to choose which color – green, yellow or pastel purple — she’d carry through Rome, highlighting its whimsical shades.

Sweeney — a Tory Burch brand ambassador since April 2022 — has previously also starred in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign, highlighting her popular Miller sandal line. The new Spring 2023 campaign notably follows Burch’s much-discussed fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week, featuring a contemporary, artistic aesthetic shift that’s marking a new era for both the designer and her namesake brand.

PHOTOS: Discover Tory Burch’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.

