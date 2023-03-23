Sydney Sweeney Swaps Chunky Sneakers for Versatile Flats With Tory Burch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sydney Sweeney proved the power of a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe this week, thanks to Tour Burch.

As part of Burch’s newest campaign, Sweeney modeled a range of sharp new shoe styles from her spring 2023 collection on social media. In a new video shared to Instagram, the brand featured Sweeney in its blue short-sleeved top, white wrap bracelet and multicolored striped shirt, cradling a light green version of its top-handled $228 Mini Ella Bio tote.

Burch’s $328 Good Luck Tech sneakers (a mesh and PU version of her chunky Good Luck sneaker) cast in an ivory, green and red palette brought a sporty base to Sweeney’s outfit — but it wasn’t Sweeney’s only sharp outfit.

The “Euphoria” star then tossed the bag to the right, transforming into a preppy light pink cardigan and high-waisted blue denim jeans. Accordingly, her handbag also changed, becoming Burch’s popular $348 barrel bag — a slightly rounded style crafted from white and dusky blue monogrammed denim. The two-toned outfit was complete with a set of chic Burch heels, crafted from glossy light pink leather: the designer’s $348 slingback pumps, featuring pointed penny loafer-like fronts with short kitten heels for a preppy finish.

Tory Burch’s slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Sweeney’s final outfit in the video was her most formal, centering around a black and yellow floral-printed polo shirt tucked into a matching midi skirt. Her last bag of choice this time around was Burch’s hit $598 Lee Radziwill Petite satchel, crafted in smooth cream leather and beige suede.

However, her footwear was by far the most versatile of the trio: Burch’s $248 Claire flats, featuring round-toed black leather uppers with gold logo medallion hardware on each toe. The classic style – bearing a sharp resemblance to Burch’s longtime hit Minnie, Eleanor and Georgia silhouettes — featured a high vamp and padded footbeds, complete with ruched heels for day-long wearability.

Tory Burch’s Claire flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Together, Sweeney’s shoe wardrobe proved the transformative power of different footwear styles, as well as the importance of maintaining a varied shoe capsule lineup for any occasion.

Sweeney — a Tory Burch brand ambassador since April 2022 — has previously also starred in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign, highlighting her popular Miller sandal line. The new Spring 2023 campaign notably follows Burch’s much-discussed fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week, featuring a contemporary, artistic aesthetic shift that’s marking a new era for both the designer and her namesake brand.

