×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sydney Sweeney Swaps Chunky Sneakers for Versatile Flats With Tory Burch

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
sydney-sweeney
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
View Gallery 36 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sydney Sweeney proved the power of a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe this week, thanks to Tour Burch.

As part of Burch’s newest campaign, Sweeney modeled a range of sharp new shoe styles from her spring 2023 collection on social media. In a new video shared to Instagram, the brand featured Sweeney in its blue short-sleeved top, white wrap bracelet and multicolored striped shirt, cradling a light green version of its top-handled $228 Mini Ella Bio tote.

Burch’s $328 Good Luck Tech sneakers (a mesh and PU version of her chunky Good Luck sneaker) cast in an ivory, green and red palette brought a sporty base to Sweeney’s outfit — but it wasn’t Sweeney’s only sharp outfit.

Related

Sydney Sweeney Models Tory Burch's Logo Mules & Chunky Retro Sneakers in Rome

Jenna Ortega Soars in Tory Burch's Satin Coat, Miniskirt and Mary Jane Platform Pumps

Sydney Sweeney Walks on Water in White Bodycon Dress & Silver Slingbacks for Laneige Campaign

The “Euphoria” star then tossed the bag to the right, transforming into a preppy light pink cardigan and high-waisted blue denim jeans. Accordingly, her handbag also changed, becoming Burch’s popular $348 barrel bag — a slightly rounded style crafted from white and dusky blue monogrammed denim. The two-toned outfit was complete with a set of chic Burch heels, crafted from glossy light pink leather: the designer’s $348 slingback pumps, featuring pointed penny loafer-like fronts with short kitten heels for a preppy finish.

Tory Burch, heels, high heels, pumps, slingback pumps, strap pumps, pink pumps, kitten heels
Tory Burch’s slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Sweeney’s final outfit in the video was her most formal, centering around a black and yellow floral-printed polo shirt tucked into a matching midi skirt. Her last bag of choice this time around was Burch’s hit $598 Lee Radziwill Petite satchel, crafted in smooth cream leather and beige suede.

However, her footwear was by far the most versatile of the trio: Burch’s $248 Claire flats, featuring round-toed black leather uppers with gold logo medallion hardware on each toe. The classic style – bearing a sharp resemblance to Burch’s longtime hit Minnie, Eleanor and Georgia silhouettes — featured a high vamp and padded footbeds, complete with ruched heels for day-long wearability.

Tory Burch, flats, womens flats, black flats, logo flats, round flats, flat shoes, medallion flats, Claire flats, gold flats
Tory Burch’s Claire flats.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Together, Sweeney’s shoe wardrobe proved the transformative power of different footwear styles, as well as the importance of maintaining a varied shoe capsule lineup for any occasion.

Sweeney — a Tory Burch brand ambassador since April 2022 — has previously also starred in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign, highlighting her popular Miller sandal line. The new Spring 2023 campaign notably follows Burch’s much-discussed fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week, featuring a contemporary, artistic aesthetic shift that’s marking a new era for both the designer and her namesake brand.

PHOTOS: Discover Tory Burch’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad