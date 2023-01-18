Susan Sarandon Pairs Golden-Yellow Knit Suit With Red Western Boots at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

Susan Sarandon suited up for a screening of her latest movie, “Maybe I Do,” this week. The romantic comedy, which also stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and William H. Macy, launches in theaters on Jan. 27. While arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for the Tuesday night occasion, Sarandon wore a deep golden-yellow suit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ comfortable ensemble featured high-waisted trousers, as well as a balloon-sleeved button-up jacket — each with the same knit texture. Layered atop a retro printed white T-shirt for a nonchalant feel, Sarandon’s outfit was complete with white stud earrings and a thin gold bangle bracelet.

Susan Sarandon attends a screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Sarandon gave her outfit a pop of bright color with a set of Western boots. Crafted from glossy cherry red leather, the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” star’s pointed-toe style included black leather outsoles, embroidered toes and small lightning bolt accents on each side. The style’s traditional angled Cuban heels — likely totaling at least 2 inches in height — finished the set with a sharp base.

A closer look at Sarandon’s boots. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts and Richard Gere attend a screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sarandon’s shoe style is wide-ranging. For formal occasions and appearances, the “Thelma & Louise” star often wears close-toed boots and pointed-toe pumps in a range of dark tones and textures, hailing from brands including Roger Vivier. When off-duty, she can be seen in similar boots and platform-soled derby shoes, hailing from brands including Dr. Martens. Sarandon has also become a front row fixture over the decades, attending fashion shows for labels including Prada, Christian Siriano, Elie Tahari and Donna Karan.