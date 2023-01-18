Susan Sarandon Pairs Golden-Yellow Knit Suit With Red Western Boots at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

While arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for the Tuesday night occasion, Sarandon wore a deep golden-yellow suit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ comfortable ensemble featured high-waisted trousers, as well as a balloon-sleeved button-up jacket — each with the same knit texture. Layered atop a retro printed white T-shirt for a nonchalant feel, Sarandon’s outfit was complete with white stud earrings and a thin gold bangle bracelet.
When it came to footwear, Sarandon gave her outfit a pop of bright color with a set of Western boots. Crafted from glossy cherry red leather, the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” star’s pointed-toe style included black leather outsoles, embroidered toes and small lightning bolt accents on each side. The style’s traditional angled Cuban heels — likely totaling at least 2 inches in height — finished the set with a sharp base.
Sarandon’s shoe style is wide-ranging. For formal occasions and appearances, the “Thelma & Louise” star often wears close-toed boots and pointed-toe pumps in a range of dark tones and textures, hailing from brands including Roger Vivier. When off-duty, she can be seen in similar boots and platform-soled derby shoes, hailing from brands including Dr. Martens. Sarandon has also become a front row fixture over the decades, attending fashion shows for labels including Prada, Christian Siriano, Elie Tahari and Donna Karan.