Stella McCartney Gives Edgy Touch to Power Dressing in Blazer Minidress & Leather Thigh-High Boots for King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Stella McCartney attended the Coronation Concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday in Windsor, England. The concert is held in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, which happened the day prior at Westminster Abbey.

For the celebration, the British fashion designer donned an oversized plaid blazer minidress in gray and black from her fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The garment also featured large lapels, shiny button closures and shallow front-facing pockets.

Stella McCartney poses backstage at the Coronation Concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The ensemble was a playful take on formal wear with a slightly masculine twist, hence the oversized fit.

Stella McCartney poses backstage at the Coronation Concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for footwear, the star stepped out in a daring pair of black pants boots that traveled up the expanse of McCartney’s legs. The boots were likely crafted of a high-shine vegan leather, given the designer’s love of sustainable fashion, and featured fainty slouchy uppers with rounded toes all stacked atop rubber soles and short block heels.

Related Jill Biden & Melania Trump Go Viral for Lookalike Blue Dresses, Gloves & Heels From King Charles Coronation & Donald Trump Inauguration Parade Queen Camilla's Daughter Laura Lopes Goes Green in Breezy Dress & Pumps for King Charles III's Coronation French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation

The silhouette mimicked the look of rain boots with the addition of white stitching and a relaxed appearance. McCartney has an affinity for boots of all kinds, evidenced by her brand’s extensive boot selection.

A closer look at Stella McCartney’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Similarly, McCartney wore a blazer mini dress to the 2023 Met Gala which happened on the 1st of May only a few days prior to the coronation.

Aubrey Plaza, Stella McCartney and Madelyn Cline at the 2023 Met Gala. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.