Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Goes Viral Dancing to Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ at King Charles’ Coronation Concert in Vibrant Coral Dress

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, went viral for jamming out to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday held at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
Twitter was abuzz about a short clip taken of Sophie boogieing in the crowd alongside her husband Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and her 15-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex.
The Duchess of Edinburgh dancing along to Lionel Ritchie #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/vxHqWElccN
— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023
For the concert, the Dutchess was clad in a coral maxi dress featuring a mock neckline and lengthy billowing sleeves. The dress also featured a line of buttons traveling down the side of the dress’s skirt and pleating on the bodice that gave the garment a tailored fit. Sophie’s dress was perfect for the breezy spring weather.
Accessorizing her ensemble, the royal sported dangling gold hoops worn alongside a gilded chain necklace attached to a delicate pendant. Sophie’s hair was worn in a middle part styled in voluminous windswept waves.
Although her footwear was not visible over the balcony, it’s likely Sophie donned a pair of pointed-toe pumps, a staple in her closet along with other members of the royal family. Whatever shoe style she wore, it’s also likely the hue matched the color scheme of her dress. Pointed pumps have been recently worn on the likes of Kate Middleton and Jill Biden, among many others.