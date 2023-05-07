Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Goes Viral Dancing to Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ at King Charles’ Coronation Concert in Vibrant Coral Dress

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, went viral for jamming out to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday held at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Twitter was abuzz about a short clip taken of Sophie boogieing in the crowd alongside her husband Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and her 15-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex.

The Duchess of Edinburgh dancing along to Lionel Ritchie #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/vxHqWElccN — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

For the concert, the Dutchess was clad in a coral maxi dress featuring a mock neckline and lengthy billowing sleeves. The dress also featured a line of buttons traveling down the side of the dress’s skirt and pleating on the bodice that gave the garment a tailored fit. Sophie’s dress was perfect for the breezy spring weather.

Accessorizing her ensemble, the royal sported dangling gold hoops worn alongside a gilded chain necklace attached to a delicate pendant. Sophie’s hair was worn in a middle part styled in voluminous windswept waves.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and James, Earl of Wessex during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Although her footwear was not visible over the balcony, it’s likely Sophie donned a pair of pointed-toe pumps, a staple in her closet along with other members of the royal family. Whatever shoe style she wore, it’s also likely the hue matched the color scheme of her dress. Pointed pumps have been recently worn on the likes of Kate Middleton and Jill Biden, among many others.

(left to right) Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and James, Earl of Wessex during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.