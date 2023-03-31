Sophia Bush Suits Up for Mejuri Dinner in Brown Suit & Pierced Chanel Mules

Sophia Bush meant business while co-hosting a dinner with jewelry brand Mejuri to celebrate the Year of Action Committee.

While at the occasion at Olivetta in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday night, Bush posed in a warm brown suit. The “Good Sam” star’s attire featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching pleated trousers, layered atop a light cream woven mesh top.

Sophia Bush poses at a co-hosted dinner with Mejuri to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mejuri

Her contemporary attire was smoothly accessorized with layered gold rings and pearl-trimmed huggie earrings — naturally, hailing from Mejuri.

Sophia Bush poses at a co-hosted dinner with Mejuri to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mejuri

When it came to footwear, Bush sharply finished her outfit with a pair of Chanel mules. The actress’ 2018 style featured two-toned black and beige suede uppers, complete with thin soles and capped toes. The pointed-toe set was finished with thin black stiletto heels, each accented with a round pearl for a formal finish. The style added a chic flair to her outfit, bringing Bush a sleek height boost in the process.

The “Table for Three” actress’ style provided a neutral, versatile take to the classic slip-on mule, which regularly includes pointed toes and thin heels for a formal appearance. New styles have also emerged in a wide range of colors and finishes from numerous brands, including Christian Louboutin, Loeffler Randall, Schutz and Steve Madden.

A closer look at Bush’s Chanel mules. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mejuri

Bush’s shoe styles are often whimsical and sharp. Over the years, the “One Tree Hill” star has frequently worn colorful pumps, mules and heeled sandals on the red carpet from a range of brands, including Mach & Mach, D’Accori, Aldo and Larroudé. Off-duty, she can also be seen in similar styles in softer neutral hues, hailing from Cult Gaia, Jimmy Choo and Monique Lhuillier.

