Sofia Vergara Models Floral Dresses, Jeans & More in Louboutins for Her New Walmart Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara is stepping into spring — thanks to her newest collection for Sofia Jeans at Walmart.

The actress posed in a new Instagram Reel on Sunday, appearing at a photo shoot in various pieces from her spring line — where, for added humor, she shared the low prices of various pieces that appeared more expensive. The “Modern Family” star‘s ensembles for the occasion featured a $32 floral wrap dress, later swapped for a $30 pink cutout top and $30 blue jeans. Her final outfit featured a multicolored floral midi dress, retailing for $32.

Vergara’s shoes in the clip were prominently from Christian Louboutin, encompassing a set of pink slip-on heeled mules and towering peep-toe platform sandals with stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. Her third shoe style — seen in another Reel, where Vergara dropped an outfit on the ground before stepping into it with a glamorous quick-change — featured a set of brown slip-on mules with glossy see-through straps.

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Related Zendaya Embraces Retro Glamour in Color-Blocked Dress & Louboutins at SAG Awards 2023 Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Cutout Trend in Brandon Maxwell Dress & Louboutins at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Lisa Ann Walter Blooms in 3D Floral Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

PHOTOS: See Vergara’s street style transformation over the years in the gallery.