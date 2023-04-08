Sofia Vergara Hangs With Her Family in Floral Body-Con Dress with Clear Platform Heels

Sofia Vergara shared a slideshow of images to Instagram of her chilling out with family on Friday.

For the hang sesh, the “America’s Got Talent” judge wore a maxi-style body-con strapless dress with a purple floral print. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a fitted skirt that stopped at the knees. On the accessories front, Vergara opted for beaded and gold bracelets. As for her hair, the model left her lengthy brown tresses parted down the middle and straightened in face-framing sections.

Adding height to her look, Vergara sported clear platform sandal heels. The platform pair featured what looked to be chunky white leather soles, peep-toes and thick clear straps, all set on clear stiletto heels standing at around 5 to 6 inches in height.

The footwear style is a constant go-to for the “Modern Family” actress due to its height-boosting abilities.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara has made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

PHOTOS: See Sofia Vergara’s impressive street style evolution.