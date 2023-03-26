Sofia Vergara Struts in Stilettos with Heidi Klum for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara reunited this week for “America’s Got Talent” — with sleek heels in tow.

On Saturday, Vergara shared a video on Instagram of the pair strutting hang-in-hand — before humorously missing their elevator before it closed. For the occasion, the “Modern Family” star wore a vibrant coral pink dress. The strapless style featured a knee-length bodycon silhouette, which Vergara paired with sparkling bracelets and earrings. Klum, meanwhile, donned a punchy neon yellow velvet dress in the same length, complete with with a single long sleeve with a sharply padded shoulder.

“Amigas,” Vergara captioned the clip.

When it came to footwear, the duo each completed their outfits with sleek high heels. Vergara’s featured metallic gold uppers with crossed ankle straps and peep-toe straps, finished with sparkly silver platform soles and tall 5-inch heels for a sky-high finish. Klum, meanwhile, paired her outfit with a set of neon yellow Christian Louboutin pumps with stiletto heels and see-through toes for a monochrome base.

The moment follows Vergara’s entrance to “America’s Got Talent” filming on Saturday, where she wore a light green coat and cargo pants with Saint Laurent’s snake-printed Tribute platform sandals.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving at an ‘America’s Got Talent’ taping on March 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, Vergara favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, the “Griselda” actress‘ rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

