Sofia Vergara Elevates Chocolate Trench Coat With Black Platform Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ With Heidi Klum

Sofia Vergara was photographed arriving on set to “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles alongside her fellow judge Heidi Klum.
Vergara was spotted wearing a chocolate brown trench coat worn overtop baggy black oversized trousers. On the accessories front, the model carried a tan Dior tote bag featuring the brand’s name plastered on the front which she wore with large cat-eye turtle shell sunglasses.
As for her hair, Vergara opted to wear her long brown tresses parted down the middle, worn in face-framing voluminous waves.
Towering over the rest, Vergara sported black platform sandal heels that added major height to the actress’ look. The platform duo featured chunky soles, peep-toes, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 to 6 inches in height.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. Platform heels, in all shapes, colors and sizes, are a must-have in many celebrities’ closets, Vergara’s included.
When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.
Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.
