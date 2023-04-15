×
 
Sofia Vergara Gets Casual in Sweatpants & Dior Puffer Sneakers for ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Aaron Royce
Sofia-vergara-agt-3
Sofia Vergara: 2009
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara brought a particularly comfortable take to athleisure while filming “America’s Got Talent.”

On Friday, Vergara arrived to film the talent competition program in Los Angeles, wearing a light gray sweatsuit. The “Modern Family” star‘s outfit featured a pair of sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt, which included “Love More” across its front in fuzzy white lettering. Vergara layered her cozy outfit with a deep gray-brown coat for added warmth, as well.

Sofia Vergara, Dior, sneakers, black sneakers, womens sneakers, lace up sneakers, high top sneakers, platform sneakers, nylon sneakers, puffer sneakers, white sneakers, Book tote, woven tote, tote bag, sweatpants, gray sweatpants, America's Got Talent
Sofia Vergara arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 14, 2014.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The actress opted to finish her ensemble with a pair of light rose-framed sunglasses, as well as Dior’s $3,800 Book Tote — a large top-handled style crafted from woven raffia, complete with the French brand’s signature quilting pattern and black “Christian Dior” lettering.

When it came to footwear, Vergara finished her outfit with a set of Dior’s D-Player sneakers. The “Hot Pursuit” actress‘ sold-out style, originally retailing for $1,190, featured black quilted nylon uppers trimmed in glossy white and black patent leather. The round-toed pair was finished with white laces, as well as “Christian Dior” monogram-printed panels and thick white ridged platform soles. The style added a utilitarian, sporty finish to Vergara’s ensemble while remaining casual and practical for daylong wear. Though her pair is currently unavailable, styles can still be found on resale websites like Bluefly.

Sofia Vergara, Dior, sneakers, black sneakers, womens sneakers, lace up sneakers, high top sneakers, platform sneakers, nylon sneakers, puffer sneakers, white sneakers, Book tote, woven tote, tote bag, sweatpants, gray sweatpants, America's Got Talent
A closer look at Vergara’s Dior sneakers.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Dior, sneakers, black sneakers, womens sneakers, lace up sneakers, high top sneakers, platform sneakers, nylon sneakers, puffer sneakers, white sneakers
Dior’s D-Player sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bluefly

For footwear, Vergara favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, the “Griselda” actress‘ rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

PHOTOS: See Vergara’s street style transformation over the years in the gallery.

